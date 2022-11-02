CM Punk and The Elite's backstage fight happened some time ago, but it continues to be the leading story in wrestling circles for the moment. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Lance Storm weighed in on one part of the story.

It was recently reported that CM Punk's dog Larry was injured due to The Elite opening the locker room door when they went to confront the Second City Saint. This was a new bit of information that had not been revealed in the past, and naturally caught people's attention.

However, while speaking to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer, Lance Storm completely disregarded the story. The 4-time WWE tag team champion explained the following:

"I'm a dog guy, and if Punk has a dog, he's a dog guy. And I'm pretty sure Kenny's a dog guy. If I was in a room and a door was opened quickly and hit my dog, my first reaction wouldn't be to start a fight with that individual. It would be like, oh s**t my dog and I would go check on my dog. And I think anyone except a subhuman piece of garbage, if you opened a door really quickly and inadvertently hit someone's dog, your first reaction would be like, oh s**t I'm sorry, is he OK? And it would have diffused the situation, not exacerbated it. And since we never got one word in that they hurt my dog as a defense of why you would throw a punch, I don't buy it. And had it happened I think it probably would have prevented a fight not provoked one, because most people care about their animals and most people, if they inadvertently hit anyone with the door, a dog or a person, would show concern for that person and you would sort of, you know, lose sight of the reason you went in in the 1st place. So I don't buy the dog story," Lance Storm said.

CM Punk might not wrestle again

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I have a lot of people that have known (CM) Punk that say to me ‘This guy’s never gonna wrestle again’.”



- Nick Hausman

(via WOR) “I have a lot of people that have known (CM) Punk that say to me ‘This guy’s never gonna wrestle again’.”- Nick Hausman(via WOR) https://t.co/hdu5vlWL3T

Another update regarding the former WWE and AEW world champion emerged courtesy of Nick Hausman. He stated that the Chicago native might never wrestle again as he's making inroads into Hollywood:

“Cash does not seem to be an issue for this guy. He’s got in-roads in Hollywood going on right now. Stephen Amell certainly shining him up with what they’re trying to do over on Heels right now. I have a lot of people that have known Punk that say to me ‘This guy’s never gonna wrestle again,'” Hausman said. [H/T WrestleTalk.com]

Not many would have envisaged CM Punk's AEW run coming to an end like this. However, if we have seen the last of him in wrestling, CM Punk has had a stellar comeback year.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

