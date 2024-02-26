Jack Perry’s in-ring return officially announced after over 6 months amid AEW absence

The backstage altercation between Jack Perry and CM Punk at AEW All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium had dire consequences. While Punk was fired from the company, Perry was suspended indefinitely.

CM Punk made a massive return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames last November. However, Perry has yet to make an in-ring comeback for AEW. However, he is set to compete inside the squared circle for the first time since August 27, 2023, as part of the New Japan Cup Tournament in NJPW.

The tournament will follow the round-robin format and include more than 25 wrestlers vying for the cup, including Shota Umino, Kenta, and Taichi. It will take place between March 6 and March 20.

It was recently confirmed that Perry will wrestle his first since last year's All In on March 6, 2024. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion will take on Shota Umino.

Jack Perry has teased debuting a new gimmick

Amid his AEW absence, Jack Perry has been making appearances in NJPW. The two promotions share a great working relationship and have collaborated to produce the Forbidden Door pay-per-view two years in a row.

Perry posted a video announcing his return to the ring days before his New Japan Cup match was confirmed. He also teased adapting a new on-screen character in NJPW.

The former Jungle Boy had a formidable run in the Jacksonville-based company before his backstage scuffle with Punk. He teamed up with Luchasaurus (Killswitch) prior to his heel turn. Perry lost the FTW Championship to Hook in London, England, in his last match.

Jack Perry is now looking to make a name in NJPW. It will be interesting to see if the former AEW World Tag Team Champion will win the New Japan Cup this year.

