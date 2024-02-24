Jack Perry sends out cryptic video message amidst AEW absence, Nick Jackson reacts

Jack Perry, fka Jungle Boy, has been absent from AEW programming since being reportedly suspended after an altercation with CM Punk at All In 2023. The star recently sent a cryptic video message on Instagram.

Amidst his reported suspension, Perry appeared in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and even tore up his AEW contract there. The star has since hinted at no longer being with All Elite Wrestling, but that is seemingly not the case. Now, the star has not only sent out the cryptic message but has also received a reply from AEW EVP Nicholas Jackson.

Now, Perry has posted a video on his Instagram account, where he talks about heroes and those who let others down.

"I was like you once. But I don't believe in the things that I used to. Because the thing people need more than a hero is someone they can blame when their heroes let them down," Perry posted.

Nick Jackson, who is one of the EVPs of the Jacksonville-based company, replied with an emoji.

"👏," Nick replied.

Perry was last seen at the NJPW Battle in the Valley, held in San Jose, California, where he attacked Shota Umino.

Industry veteran reveals Jack Perry's current status with AEW

Fans are waiting to know whether the former FTW Champion will ever return to the Jacksonville-based company, given the acrimonious settings in which he left. When one of them posed the question to Sean Ross Sapp via X/Twitter, he stated that Perry was still under an AEW contract.

“He's still under AEW contract to the best of my knowledge,” Sapp replied to the curious fan on X," he replied

It remains to be seen how the 'scapegoat' gimmick will pan out for Perry and when, if ever, he will return to an AEW ring.

