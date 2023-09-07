Jack Perry has a 'small-ball mentality' in the eyes of a WWE Hall of Famer

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Jack Perry has been the talk of the town after his recent incident with CM Punk at All In. A WWE Hall of Famer thinks that he has a 'small-ball mentality.'

Over the summer, news broke that Punk and Perry had a heated discussion over Jack's desire to use real glass during a segment, which Punk thought was a bad idea. Then, at All In at Wembley Stadium, Perry suplexed Hook onto a car windshield before looking down the camera and telling Punk to 'cry him a river.'

The two men had a brawl backstage following Jack's match that has since led to Punk getting fired from AEW, and on his Oh You Didn't Know? podcast, WWE Hall of Famer weighed in on the situation:

"There's not enough people meeting you at the curtain when you say stuff like that. It's small-ball mentality. Camaraderie is the best thing about the business. Not money, not the wrestling, all that's really cool, but man, the best part about it is hanging out with the boys and having a good time. Yesteryear, it wasn't crazy to see a fight, but that don't happen nowadays. People go on the internet and say whatever they want and don't get punched in the face." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Jack Perry has been suspended by AEW

With CM Punk gone from the company because of his brawl with Jack Perry, many people quickly asked, 'Well, if Punk got fired, what happens with Jack?

At the post-show media scrum following All Out a week later, AEW president Tony Khan confirmed that Jack Perry had been suspended by All Elite Wrestling and hadn't been at any events since All In.

Khan didn't give any information as to when Jack could return, but it seems that the former AEW Tag Team Champion could be gone for a long time.

