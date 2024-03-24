Jack Perry takes a seemingly petty shot at WWE's CM Punk

After all the AEW drama seemed to have subsided with the firing of CM Punk from the Jacksonville-based promotion, Jack Perry now seemingly has taken a petty shot at CM Punk.

It looks like all is still not good between Perry and Punk. Their feud started at AEW All In when Perry hit a suplex to Hook on the glass of a car. Following the move, Perry stated that this was real glass, possibly taking a shot at Punk.

Following the match, the two men got into a backstage altercation that even had Tony Khan fearing for his life. After the altercation, Punk was released from the company while Perry was indefinitely suspended and hasn't been seen on AEW television since the incident.

It now seems like Jack Perry hasn't forgotten about The Straight Edge Superstar. Jack posted an Instagram Story showing a person making art with real glass, seemingly taking a petty shot at Punk.

Dutch Mantell believes CM Punk got fired from AEW on purpose

CM Punk proved to be a controversial star during his time in AEW after getting into a backstage altercation with The Elite first. However, the last point seemed to be fight with Jack Perry that resulted in Tony Khan firing him.

However, Dutch Mantell stated on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast that he believes Punk got fired from AEW on purpose.

"How many times have we said that Punk raised hell when he got fired from AEW, and I'm about to say that I think he got fired on purpose. And who knows, it could be a work between him and Tony [Khan]. Not to make Tony look bad. I don't think he could look much worse in that, though, but anyway, so he could leave." [1:23:11 - 1:23:36]

Following his release from AEW, CM Punk returned to the WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames and has seemed quite happy to be back with the Stamford-based promotion.

