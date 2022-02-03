"I used to impersonate John Cena" - AEW champion on how she became a wrestling fan

John Cena and The Rock have inspired a number of AEW and WWE stars in their youth. TBS Champion Jade Cargill happens to be one of them.

Jade Cargill joined the company in December 2020 but didn't wrestle her first match until March next year. It happened to be a mixed tag team match as she partnered up with Shaquille O'Neal to defeat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill PAY ME FOR MY TIME And last kill. Why would I have you on National TV?! People would see exactly how you REALLY look. Bad for the product. Putting botched faces on TV. Photoshop won’t save you then. Fans will see the REAL you. @kaylarossi_ . See ya booPAY ME FOR MY TIME And last kill. Why would I have you on National TV?! People would see exactly how you REALLY look. Bad for the product. Putting botched faces on TV. Photoshop won’t save you then. Fans will see the REAL you. @kaylarossi_ . See ya boo 😘😛 PAY ME FOR MY TIME

Speaking to Bleacher Report, the 29-year old star said:

"It's something I always have been into," Cargill said. "Me and my brother used to be in the front yard practicing all kinds of wrestling moves. I say it all the time, I got bruised knees, broken this and that. I've done a lot. I love wrestling. I used to impersonate The Rock a lot. I used to impersonate John Cena. I loved it."

Cargill went on to describe how she focused on sports as she grew up, while maintaining her love for professional wrestling.

"I grew up watching it. I got away from it around maybe around 15. And then I started really focusing on sports and playing basketball. But I mean, I think everybody grew up watching wrestling and the '90s. If you were born in the '90s, it was everything."

Jade Cargill is undefeated in AEW

Since her debut in AEW, Jade Cargill has quickly ascended to the top of the women's division. She is on a dominant 26-match winning streak and shows no signs of slowing down.

Also Read Article Continues below

Jade Cargill's journey has seen her pick up victories over major stars like Ruby Soho, Nyla Rose and Thunder Rosa. She also became the first ever TBS Champion on AEW Dynamite by defeating Ruby Soho in the final. As champion, she picked up victories over Anna Jay and Julia Hart on different episodes of AEW Rampage.

Vince Russo is not a Danhausen fan. Click here for more.

Edited by Genci Papraniku