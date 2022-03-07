AEW star Jade Cargill sends a message to former WWE Superstar after in-ring kiss at Revolution

Reigning AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has sent a message to Tay Conti following their match at Revolution.

Cargill retained her TBS Championship over Tay Conti at the pay-per-view. However, one of the biggest spectacles of the night came at the start of the match. As Conti was talking trash to the champion in the ring, Cargill grabbed the Brazilian star and planted a kiss on her.

Taking to Twitter, the TBS Champion reflected on the brief moment which got fans talking on social media. Cargill even described Conti's lips as "soft", writing:

Check out Cargill's cheeky message to Conti below.

The two engaged in a solid back-and-forth match at Revolution, with the reigning TBS Champion eventually walking out with the win. Cargill secured the three-count after hitting her finishing move, Jaded. The former model also turned heads with her Mortal Kombat-inspired gear.

As for Tay Conti, the last time the Brazilian star challenged for a title was back at AEW Full Gear 2021. On that occasion, the former WWE Superstar failed to beat Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. for the AEW Women's Championship.

Conti has also been unsuccessful in a bid for the women's title against Hikaru Shida.

Jade Cargill is still unbeaten in AEW

Jade Cargill extended her historic winning streak at AEW Revolution 2022. The TBS Champion is now 29-0 following her win over Conti at AEW's first pay-per-view of 2022.

Cargill won the title by beating Ruby Soho in the finals of the inaugural TBS Championship tournament. Since then, she has defended her belt against Anna Jay, Julia Hart, AQA, and The Bunny. Up until Revolution, all of Cargill's successful defenses took place on either Dynamite or on Rampage.

It remains to be seen which challenger steps up to Cargill next in hopes of dethroning her as the champion. Jade's goal will be to extend her unbeaten streak to a staggering 30-0.

