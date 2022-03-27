"I love that" – AEW star Jade Cargill comments on possibly transitioning to WWE

AEW star Jade Cargill recently commented on possibly transitioning to WWE.

Cargill made her pro wrestling debut with AEW in 2020. Since her AEW debut, Cargill has come a long way. From November 2021 to January 2022, she competed in the TBS Women's Championship Tournament and maintained her unbeaten run.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW @Jade_Cargill plans a celebration fit for a queen as she already anticipates her 30th win in a row! Is the #JadeBrand counting its party favors prematurely? .@Jade_Cargill plans a celebration fit for a queen as she already anticipates her 30th win in a row! Is the #JadeBrand counting its party favors prematurely? https://t.co/WTLoPrFoVq

While speaking on a recent episode of Complex Unsanctioned, Cargill said AEW has a hardcore fanbase, whereas WWE has more glitz and glamor. While Cargill is a fan of the same, she's willing to stick to her decision to be in AEW:

“I’m indifferent about it. I think AEW, we have more hardcore wrestling fans, and I think WWE is more of the glitz and glamor, which I love that. Obviously, I’m about the glitz and glamor and I could see how that'd be an easier pill to swallow for fans than for me to be at such a hardcore wrestling base like AEW. But I like where I’m at. I made a choice, I stuck with my choice and I'd never, ever, ever, ever get the debut that I got here at AEW if I had gone to WWE. Like, I'd never." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Jade Cargill recently hinted at going after the AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa

Jade Cargill is the current TBS Champion, but that won't stop her from going after the AEW Women's Championship. In the aftermath of Thunder Rosa's win over Britt Baker at St. Patrick's Day Slam 2022, Cargill took to Twitter to write:

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill 🏾 #AEWDYNAMITE Well this looks easy. I beat “OUR” new champ Well this looks easy. I beat “OUR” new champ 💅🏾😈 #AEWDYNAMITE

Cargill already has a win over Rosa, having beaten her during the TBS Women's Championship Tournament. She's currently on the back of a win over Tay Conti at Revolution 2022. Over the past few weeks, Cargill successfully defended her title against Anna Jay, AQA, and others.

