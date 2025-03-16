Jade Cargill, Mercedes Mone, and more react after big AEW star issues a shocking health update

A massive AEW star just provided a surprising health update. Jade Cargill, Mercedes Mone, and several others reacted to this update.

Satnam Singh first signed with AEW in 2021 and almost immediately aligned himself with Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt. Satnam turns a lot of heads due to his massive size everywhere he goes. Despite his massive frame, he has rarely competed in televised matches in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, he has competed in dark matches on AEW Dynamite. His most recent match took place on the 26 February, 2025, episode of ROH on Honorclub where he teamed up with Jay Lethal against McCallion and Slade. Since then, he has not been seen on TV.

Recently, Satnam Singh posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed on social media. The picture showed his legs and head covered in bandages. The extent of his injuries is still unknown. His caption indicated that he had just undergone surgery, which was successful and the star was able to see the lighter side of the situation.

"Surgery was a GIANT success 🙏 the hospital bed was not 😂."

Check out his post below:

Seeing his post, Jade Cargill, Mercedes Mone and other wrestlers wished him a speedy recovery. Check out some of their reactions below:

Screengrab of other wrestlers' reactions (Credit: Satnam Singh on Instagram)

Mercedes Mone and two other stars were hurt after AEW Revolution

One of the most highly anticipated matches at AEW Revolution 2025 was Mercedes Mone's TBS Title defense against Momo Watanabe. Despite Momo's best attempts, she was unable to keep The CEO down and hence, lost the match.

With this win, The CEO's winning streak and dominance in AEW continued. However, it appears as if both women went a little too hard during their bout.

According to reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mercedes suffered a bruised larynx, while her opponent, Momo Watanabe, suffered an ankle injury and was seen on crutches after the show. This was not all; even former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland suffered a ruptured eardrum during his match against Ricochet.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who will be the next in line to challenge The CEO for the TBS Championship.

