Jade Cargill opens up on whether she had hit her "ceiling" in AEW

After signing with WWE, Jade Cargill shared her thoughts on reaching a potential limit in AEW.

Cargill has officially stepped into WWE, leaving fans buzzing with anticipation. The former TBS Champion, who took the wrestling world by storm when she debuted with AEW in 2020, became one of the dominant titleholders in the promotion with her record of 60-2.

After Cody Rhodes, Cargill is the second major star to switch from Tony Khan's promotion. The American Nightmare left the promotion last year and returned at WrestleMania 38, where he faced Seth Rollins.

In a recent interview with The Ringer's Masked Man Show, Cargill asked if she had hit a ceiling in AEW. She replied it wasn't a ceiling but a different path she wanted.

"I wouldn’t say it’s a ceiling. I would just say that the route I wanted to take was different and the route I wanted to embark on was different. I didn’t see, over there, where I could fit it. The only way I could do it was coming to the WWE Universe. I bet on myself and I made the best decision coming here," Cargill said. (H/T - Fightful)

It will be interesting to see what she accomplishes in WWE under the leadership of Triple H.

Tony Khan comments on Jade Cargill leaving AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has also commented on Jade Cargill's departure from his promotion.

During the WrestleDream media call, Khan's comments were positive, reflecting his appreciation for Cargill's contributions to his promotion.

"I have only positive things to say about Jade, she's always welcome here. She had a great run with us, and has a great career in front of her. Wishing her nothing but the best for the future," Khan said.

Cargill had her last match with AEW on the September 15 episode of Rampage, where she lost to Kris Statlander.

