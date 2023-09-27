Tony Khan comments on Jade Cargill after WWE officially confirms her signing

Jade Cargill is officially now a WWE Superstar, and the entire world is eagerly anticipating what the former TBS Champion will get up to on her new adventure. Tony Khan recently commented on Cargill's departure from his company and the bright future she has ahead.

During the WrestleDream media call, the AEW boss had nothing but kind words to say about his former employee:

"I have only positive things to say about Jade, she's always welcome here. She had a great run with us, and has a great career in front of her. Wishing her nothing but the best for the future."

Expand Tweet

Cargill was pushed heavily throughout her time in AEW and will likely continue to be treated like a major star in WWE.

Tony Khan evidently saw a lot of potential and star power in Cargill, making her departure a rather less-than-desirable outcome. Nonetheless, there appears to be no bad blood between the two, and perhaps Jade could return to the Jacksonville-based promotion at some point down the road.

Exciting matches Jade Cargill can have in WWE

By the time she dropped the TBS Championship to Kris Statlander, Jade Cargill had pretty much cleaned out the entire women's division, or at least those interested in vying for her title.

She was still performing at a high level and presented as a dominant champion, but fans were starting to grow old with the repetitive booking she was stuck in. That is why her move to WWE is extremely exciting for her supporters, who want to see Cargill explore new opportunities to develop as a star.

Expand Tweet

Names like Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley immediately pop to mind. With the right story and attention, Cargill could quickly become one of the most popular stars not only in the women's division but the entire roster.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.