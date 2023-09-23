Fans believe Jade Cargill "would be the perfect fit" for popular WWE faction

Jade Cargill recently left All Elite Wrestling, and fans are eagerly waiting for her to become a part of WWE’s main roster soon. There are many storylines awaiting the former AEW TBS Champion, and many fans want to see her join a popular WWE faction.

Cargill's popularity as part of the AEW roster increased rapidly from 2020 to 2023. She picked up some big wins on the promotion and had a 508-day AEW TBS Title reign, the longest for any AEW championship.

Reports suggest that she has joined WWE and has been preparing for her debut at the Performance Center. This has pushed many fans to craft their imaginations for a unique alliance that can rule the SmackDown brand.

Several fans want to see Jade Cargill debut on the blue brand and join Bobby Lashley’s new faction. The group is gaining popularity, with Lashley managing the Street Profits and giving them a good heel turn.

Cargill has worked well as a heel in the past, and she could prove to be a good candidate for the faction. Many fans believe she could do wonders with Lashley in charge before going down a different road.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Montez Ford’s wife, Bianca Belair, has also taken a break from the ring, but she could make her return soon. She could be a good fit for Bobby Lashley’s faction, as well, depending on whether she is ready to turn heel or not.

Meanwhile, Jade Cargill seems like a perfect fit for the heel faction. The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley are already popular with fans, and Cargill could work with them to get the rub she needs to dominate the women’s roster.

Jade Cargill's inclusion could help WWE prepare a faction like The Judgment Day

Judgment Day is making waves on RAW as the premier faction of the brand. The group consists of Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. All four members of the faction are currently the holders of championships.

WWE could look to replicate the faction on SmackDown, given the top names are available to the creative team. Bobby Lashley and Street Profits are already trying to get over as heels, while Jade Cargill could work like the Rhea Ripley of the faction.

The company has already filed for a few new trademarks, and many fans believe that Jade Cargill’s new name in the company could be Jaida Parker, and she could make her debut very soon.

Do you want to see the former AEW TBS Champion make her debut soon and join the SmackDown faction? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.