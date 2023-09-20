Latest on WWE's creative plans for Jade Cargill's debut

The latest reports suggest that Jade Cargill is on her way to WWE, but the company has been discussing creative ideas for her debut.

The 31-year-old and All Elite Wrestling officially parted ways on September 18, 2023, with the star being removed from the roster page on the website as well.

WWE is pushing hard to get Cargill on board as recent reports claimed that she visited the Stamford-based promotions' Performance Center in Orlando.

Even though the former AEW TBS Champion is on the verge of joining WWE, the company's creative is reportedly scratching its head about whether she will make her debut on NXT, RAW, or SmackDown.

On speaking to WWE sources, Steve Carrier of Ringside News found out that the main roster's creative team was invited to weigh in on a potential storyline for Cargill.

However, the 31-year-old's debut in World Wrestling Entertainment is not deemed as an "urgent matter." A tenured member of the creative team mentioned that "priority" is not the right term for Jade Cargill's situation at this point.

Top AEW star shared that Jade Cargill is going to be a star amidst WWE rumors

AEW star Kris Statlander was the one to dethrone Cargill from the TBS Championship and end her 500-day title reign.

Ahead of the 31-year-old star's rumors of joining World Wrestling Entertainment, Statlander, in a recent interview, had impressive words for her former rival.

“Me being the second-ever TBS title (holder) means nothing without Jade having her undefeated streak and being an unstoppable monster. Whatever she chooses to do, I know that she’s going to do great at it. And she’s going to be a star, no matter what," she said.

Only time will tell if all speculations and buzz around the former AEW star joining the rival company will come to life or not.

