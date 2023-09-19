Triple H has reportedly earmarked former AEW champion for "real stuff" - Reports

Former AEW TBS women's champion Jade Cargill is possibly heading for WWE, and there are more reports regarding Triple H's potential creative plans for her within the Stamford-based promotion.

Jade Cargill had been a prominent figure in the AEW women's division in the past year. However, her contract was reportedly set to run out recently, and there is no news of her renewing the contract. Therefore, the reports of Jade signing with WWE instead are running wild as of now.

It was previously reported that WWE has already begun working on the creative plans for the former TBS champion and also that she might debut directly on the main roster. Meanwhile, there are more updates on Triple H's potential creative plans for Jade, courtesy of Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio:

“They’re doing main roster creative for her right now. And it’s high priority. They’re not bringing her in to be like… you know how they would bring in some of the NXT people like Von Wagner or Alba Fyre or Katana Chance, that are brought up and they have like no idea what to do with them and they just kinda disappear into the dust. It’s almost like, why did we even bother calling them up? She is not earmarked to be like that. She’s earmarked for real stuff.” (H/T Wrestletalk)

Did Triple H call Jade Cargill to the WWE Performance Center?

It was previously reported that Jade Cargill would be at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, like all other new recruits. Now, Dave Meltzer has an update as well, as he is sure that Jade was in Orlando but not sure if she was seen at the Performance Center on Monday:

“She was in Orlando today (Monday). I asked if she was at the Performance Center. People had not seen her, that doesn’t mean she wasn’t there." (H/T Wrestletalk)

While all the reports and updates indicate that Cargill is indeed WWE-bound, only time will tell whether Triple H decides to put her directly on the main roster or NXT.

Sound off in the comments if you are excited to see Jade Cargill in WWE.