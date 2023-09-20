Top AEW star says Jade Cargill is going to be a star amid WWE rumors

A current champion in AEW shared her thoughts on the former TBS Champion, Jade Cargill, and her incredible run while also commenting on her potential future.

Jade Cargill has had an illustrious AEW run and a long title reign as the first-ever TBS Champion. She overcame every challenge and went on to hold the title for over 500 days before eventually losing it to Kris Statlander at the Double or Nothing PPV earlier this year.

Meanwhile, she is reportedly expected to sign with the WWE after her AEW contract expired recently. In possibly her last match, Cargill attempted to regain the TBS title from Statlander on Rampage but failed to do so.

During her recent interview on Newsday, the current TBS Champion Kris Statlander reflected on the incredible AEW career of Cargill and also gave her thoughts on her former rival's future amid the rumors of a WWE debut sooner rather than later:

“Me being the second-ever TBS title (holder) means nothing without Jade having her undefeated streak and being an unstoppable monster. Whatever she chooses to do, I know that she’s going to do great at it. And she’s going to be a star, no matter what.”

WWE's reported plans for Jade Cargill following her rumored arrival

It was previously reported that Jade Cargill was at the WWE Performance Center last week for a tryout with other new recruits. While there is no confirmation on her officially signing with the Stamford-based promotion, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio reported the following about WWE's potential plans for Cargill:

“They’re doing main roster creative for her right now. And it’s high priority. They’re not bringing her in to be like… you know how they would bring in some of the NXT people like Von Wagner or Alba Fyre or Katana Chance, that are brought up and they have like no idea what to do with them and they just kinda disappear into the dust. She is not earmarked to be like that. She’s earmarked for real stuff.” [H/T Wrestletalk]

All the rumors and speculations have caused a massive buzz within the pro wrestling community. Fans are excited to see what's next for the former TBS Champion.

Do you think we will get to see Jade Cargill on WWE TV soon?