Did WWE tease Jade Cargill's new gimmick? What we know so far

Jade Cargill reported to the WWE Performance Center earlier this week. The former AEW TBS Champion is rumored to start on the main roster. Could it be that her gimmick has already been teased on the internet? Here’s what we know so far.

WWE recently filed trademark for Jaida Parker, which most likely will be the ring name of an upcoming superstar. Wrestling community is divided if Jaida Parker will be Jade Cargill’s WWE gimmick, given the closely connected first names.

With that said, some fans have pointed out the possibility of Jaida Parker being Tiana Caffey. Tiana is currently in NXT developmental, where she’s using Parker as her last name for the white and gold brand’s live events in Florida.

Then there’s another section of fans who think Jaida Parker will turn out to be the repackaged Cora Jade. The former NXT Tag Team Champion hasn’t been seen on television for weeks. She was last seen storming out of the NXT locker room on the August 1, 2023, episode of the brand.

Read what the internet is saying about Jade Cargill possibly being Jaida Parker below:

Former WWE writer thinks Jade Cargill shouldn’t go to NXT

Dave Meltzer provided an update on WWE’s potential plans for Jade Cargill on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The veteran journalist said the company was working for creative plans pertaining to the 31-year-old star's debut on high priority.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo thinks Jade should debut on the main roster instead of signing up for NXT, given her star power. The 62-year-old shared his thoughts on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge channel.

"See, that's the thing. If I'm her, I can't see her agreeing to go to NXT. I mean, really, bro? They tried to do that with James Storm, I mean. We have so many stories like that. Does she really need to start in NXT?" said Vince Russo. [6:45 - 7:05]

It remains to be seen if Jade will show up on the main roster or NXT.

