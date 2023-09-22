Jade Cargill might not agree to do one thing in WWE, says veteran; discloses the possible creative plans for her (Exclusive)

WWE might be trending due to the recent roster cuts, but it's all but confirmed that the company is also preparing to unveil a high-profile signing in Jade Cargill. Vince Russo discussed the sports entertainment giant's newest acquisition on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge channel, sharing his views on whether she should go to NXT and how she should be used.

Despite not having extensive experience in pro wrestling, Jade Cargill quickly became one of AEW's most dominant champions, holding the TBS title for more than 500 days. As things stand, Jade Cargill is WWE-bound after her AEW contract expired following her last match in the company.

As Cargill gets ready for a new journey, there is speculation that she might need a run in NXT to get familiar with the WWE setup before moving to the main roster. Vince Russo, however, believes that the promotion doesn't need to wait in Jade Cargill's case and could see her not agreeing to have a developmental stint.

"See, that's the thing. If I'm her, I can't see her agreeing to go to NXT. I mean, really, bro? They tried to do that with James Storm, I mean. We have so many stories like that. Does she really need to start in NXT?" said Vince on Writing with Russo. [6:45 - 7:05]

Vince Russo also stated that Jade Cargill's arrival in WWE won't have a significant impact on the women's division. Russo has been critical of how the women are booked, noting that there aren't proper storylines involving the talented female performers on the roster.

The wrestling veteran said Cargill has been brought in just so that WWE can give Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and many other top stars a fresh rival to feud with. From a creative standpoint, Russo didn't expect Cargill to be featured in compelling narratives but only sees her in first-time-ever matches.

"Nothing. It's just going to give Charlotte a new opponent. (Gives) Rhea Ripley a new opponent. Bianca Belair. That's all it's going to do: give them new opponents. Bro, they have done the matches so many times with Charlotte and Bianca, and Becky and Bianca, they have done it so many times. To me, the major selling point is it's just a fresh talent to drive around the block with all of these women. We see storyline-wise, bro; there is nothing storyline-wise for the women." [3:45 - 4:51]

Vince Russo on how WWE might have convinced Jade Cargill to join

Before her phenomenal rise in AEW, Jade Cargill had no background in wrestling and still managed to captivate the audience with her presence.

Cargill had a very successful run in All Elite Wrestling, and many were surprised Tony Khan let her go to WWE. Vince Russo believed the negotiations would have boiled down to money as there was nothing else WWE could offer to the former AEW star.

Russo stated that Cargill would face the same problems with WWE's schedule as Ronda Rousey, and giving her a big contract was the only way to get her to sign on the dotted line.

"You and I both know she is going to be on the road more. She is going to be away from her daughter more. Bro, that didn't work for Ronda Rousey. I don't think that works for Becky too well. And that's what it's going to be. So, what's the only thing that compensates for that? That's money. Here is the problem, bro. They take the money, and they make the agreement, but once they start getting into that schedule, it's everything they thought it would be, man, and that is what seems to be the problem." [4:52 - 5:36]

Vince Russo also revealed that Jade Cargill should become a male superstar's on-screen bodyguard, and you can check out that story here.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star