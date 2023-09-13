Jade Cargill posts a two-word message after her recent AEW return

Last Saturday on Collision, Jade Cargill made her long-awaited return to AEW to confront Kris Statlander. She recently posted a message on Twitter following her comeback.

Cargill is known as one of the most dominant women on the AEW roster. Despite not going after the Women's World Championship yet, she became the longest reigning TBS Champion and earned the longest undefeated streak for singles competition, sitting at 60 wins.

On Twitter, Jade Cargill had a simple two-word message. She called herself a "money printer," bringing in the cash, ratings, and attention.

"Money printer."

Seeing her AEW resume so far, she could go on as one. She has been nothing but dominant since stepping foot in the promotion.

Jade Cargill wants to get into acting after wrestling career

Recently, Jade Cargill expressed which other industry she would like to get into should her wrestling stint come to a close.

This was none other than acting, and she even suggested a character whom she would love to have the chance to portray.

While speaking to Women's Wrestling Talk, Cargill talked about how she felt about acting.

"Well, after I become a great, I want to segue into acting. I really want to be in Marvel. I’m here right now doing the French Montana music video, and that’s just me getting into acting and getting comfortable with these different roles." (H/T wrestletalk.com)

She named Storm, a Marvel character, specifically from the X-Men, the one character she would love to play. She even mentioned how she was her inspiration for her presentation in AEW.

“Marvel, holler at me, I want to be Storm so damn bad, my entire career and aesthetic for AEW is literally Storm, literally. I’m a strong black woman and I take no crap from anyone," Cargill said.

It seems as if Cargill is aiming to reclaim her TBS Championship. Should she be successful or not, it would be interesting to see who or what she'll go after in the AEW Women's Division.

