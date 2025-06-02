Jade Cargill reacts after 33-year-old star announces shocking AEW exit

A long-time AEW performer recently announced their departure from the Tony Khan-led company. Former All Elite talent and current WWE superstar Jade Cargill took to social media afterwards and shared her reaction to the news.

Abadon made their first appearance at All Elite Wrestling back in 2020, quickly impressing fans with their unique and spooky character design and hard-hitting in-ring style. The Colorado-native was signed by the promotion a couple of months after their debut, and over the next few years they squared off against various names on the Jacksonville-based company's roster.

Abadon last competed inside an AEW ring at Worlds End 2023, where they unsuccessfully challenged Julia Hart for her TBS Championship. They were subsequently featured on Ring of Honor, where they made appearances throughout last year till as recently as this past February. In the midst of their ongoing hiatus, The Living Dead Girl took to social media recently to reveal that their time at All Elite Wrestling was coming to an end, disclosing that the promotion would not be renewing their contract.

Abadon's announcement elicited a reaction from WWE superstar and former TBS Champion Jade Cargill, who left a heart emoji in the comments section to convey her support.

Jade Cargill sends Abadon her support [Source: Abadon's IG]

Cargill and Abadon never faced off one-on-one in All Elite Wrestling, although they were both involved in a Casino Battle Royale match at All Out 2021.

What former AEW star Abadon has been up to lately

Despite not being booked in AEW in quite some time, Abadon wrestled a number of matches for the company's sister-promotion ROH over the course of 2024. Their last Ring of Honor bout saw them take on and defeat Rachael Ellering on a February 8 taping of ROH on HonorClub.

Abadon has also been competing on the independent circuit lately, defeating Remy D at LLL Potatoes and Drea at RWA Final Reckoning in March. They also prevailed over another former All Elite name, Sonny Kiss, at GCW Effy's Big Gay Brunch in April. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the 33-year-old grappler.

