  Jade Cargill reacts to absent AEW star's huge personal announcement with a one-word message

Jade Cargill reacts to absent AEW star's huge personal announcement with a one-word message

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Apr 08, 2025 12:44 GMT
Jade Cargill AEW
Jade Cargill's message to AEW star (Image Source-WWE.com and allelitewrestling.com)

Current WWE Superstar Jade Cargill reacted to good news shared by an absent AEW star on social media. Cargill was a former champion in the Jacksonville-based promotion before her departure.

Before her move to the WWE in 2023, Jade was a top star in All Elite Wrestling from 2021 and also held the TBS Championship for more than 500 days. Although she left the company quite some time ago, Jade still seems to have some friends from her previous workplace, including Danhausen.

Danhausen last competed in AEW back in December 2023 and has been absent from TV ever since. Meanwhile, the Very Nice Very Evil star recently took to his Instagram handle to share some wholesome news, revealing the date of birth of his child:

"Little baby boyman incoming July 5."
Interestingly, Jade Cargill took notice of the personal announcement made by Danhausen and congratulated her former colleague with the following comment under his Instagram post:

"Congrats!!!!"
Cargill&#039;s comment on Danhausen&#039;s Instagram post [Photo: Screenshot from Danhausen&#039;s Instagram]
Cargill's comment on Danhausen's Instagram post [Photo: Screenshot from Danhausen's Instagram]

Jade Cargill's match for WWE WrestleMania 41 has been made official

Jade Cargill had a decent run as a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion with Bianca Belair in the past year. However, her momentum was halted after getting attacked backstage in November, leading to a prolonged absence.

At Elimination Chamber 2025, Cargill made her blockbuster return and surprisingly attacked Naomi, who was revealed as the mystery assailant. Following weeks of animosity between the two, Jade and Naomi are slated for a grudge match at WrestleMania 41.

The match between Naomi and Jade at WrestleMania 41 will be the first-ever non-title singles match between two women without any stipulation in 'Mania history. It will be interesting to see who goes over in the historic bout in Las Vegas.

Quick Links
Edited by Arsh Das
