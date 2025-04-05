Two WWE stars set to make history at WrestleMania 41; first-ever match confirmed by Triple H

WrestleMania 41 is around the corner and Triple H is hard at work. The Game and his team are finalizing the match card for The Show of Shows and things are shaping up nicely. In fact, two WWE Superstars are all set to make history in Las Vegas in a first-ever match.
The two WWE Superstars in question are Jade Cargill and Naomi. The two women are in the midst of a heated blood feud that all started after Naomi attacked Cargill and replaced her as Bianca Belair's partner. Now, they're set to settle their difference at WrestleMania 41.
The match between the two was confirmed tonight on WWE SmackDown. The two will go head-to-head in a singles match, with no stipulation whatsoever. And, it is exactly for this reason that their match is going to be a historic one.
A fan account, Wrestle Ops, tweeted on X, revealing that Cargill and Naomi's match marks the first non-title women's singles match at WrestleMania since 2006. That's not all though, as it is also the first-ever women's singles match without a stipulation in the event's history.
Safe to say, WrestleMania 41 just became that much more of a must-see event. It will be exciting to see how this rivalry ends, and which of the two women will come out on top in this deeply personal feud.
Paul Heyman will accompany CM Punk at WrestleMania 41
The news of Jade Cargill and Naomi's match wasn't the only breaking news the WWE Universe learned this week on SmackDown. The episode also featured an incredible segment between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins.
The three superstars are set to main event Night One of WrestleMania 41. It's a huge moment for Punk, who has always dreamed of main eventing on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Now though, it's about to be even more special.
On the blue brand this week, The Voice of the Voiceless finally cashed in that huge favor Paul Heyman owed him. The Wiseman will simply accompany him and be in his corner instead of Roman Reigns' corner in Las Vegas.
This, of course, angered the OTC, and Heyman could do nothing but cry as Reigns told him to tell Punk "No." It will be interesting to see how this new piece of information affects the storyline going forward.