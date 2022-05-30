Jade Cargill reacts to former WWE Superstar's debut at AEW Double or Nothing

Jade Cargill recently successfully defended her TBS Title against Anna Jay. After her victory, the star was greeted by her new manager, former WWE Superstar Malcolm Bivens (Stokely Hathaway). In a post-match tweet, the champion praised Hathaway.

Hathaway might be known for his speaking roles, but the former WWE Superstar is a fully trained wrestler. Stokely has wrestled in Ring of Honor, Evolve, and Major League Wrestling before signing with WWE. However, since Evolve, he has mainly had a managerial role instead of competing. On April 29, 2022, the star was officially released by WWE.

In Cargill's Tweet below, the TBS Champion made sure to remind fans that Hathaway is as experienced as manager come:

"Best talker in the game," Cargill Tweeted.

It's unclear whether Stokely will completely take over from "Smart" Mark Sterling or if the two will jointly manage Jade Cargill. Fans will have to wait for AEW Dynamite to see if the TBS Champion addresses the events of Double or Nothing.

Could Jade Cargill's next opponent be Athena (FKA Ember Moon)?

Before Jade and The Baddies could attack Anna Jay, the Dark Order star was saved by Kris Statlander and the newly debuting Athena. The former WWE Superstar immediately aligned herself with Statlander and Jay, positioning herself to even the odds and possibly take on Cargill.

Athena is a one-time NXT Women's Champion and a one-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. With these accolades and being an overwhelming fan favorite, the star could be the first to defeat the TBS Champion.

