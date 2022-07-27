"Definitely an inspiration" - Jade Cargill's current stablemate calls out Sasha Banks for a dream match in AEW

Jade Cargill's current AEW stablemate Leila Grey has admitted that she wants to face Sasha Banks in a dream match in AEW.

The AEW star recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner and discussed a host of topics, including the possibility of The Boss appearing in AEW down the road.

Grey is currently a part of The Baddies faction, led by Current AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. She also spoke highly of Banks, even claimed that the latter is her favorite wrestler.

If it’s anybody in the world, I would like to wrestle Sasha Banks. Sasha Banks is my favorite wrestler, she’s definitely an inspiration to me and that would just be my ultimate dream match. We might see it if Sasha goes to AEW," said Grey. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Former WWE personality Dutch Mantell believes that Sasha Banks won't be returning to the company

It has been weeks since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE due to reportedly having issues with the company's creative direction.

With Vince McMahon announcing his retirement, many have questioned the possibility of the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions returning to the company.

But wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes that Banks has no future in WWE and the two parties won't be able to come to terms.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the former WWE manager said:

"I don't think we'll see her back (...) So there's no bridge there, at all, across."

snowboiiii @snowboiiii bro imagine a sasha banks/jade cargill feud bro imagine a sasha banks/jade cargill feud

It remains to be seen if Banks and Naomi have a potential future in the professional wrestling industry or if they will choose to pursue a career outside the business.

Regardless, AEW fans have been quite vocal regarding the idea of Banks signing with the company and facing TBS Champion Jade Cargill in a dream match. But as of right now, nothing has been reported regarding the same.

