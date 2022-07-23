Former WWE personality details possibility of Sasha Banks returning following Vince McMahon's retirement (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell believes Sasha Banks won't return to WWE despite Vince McMahon announcing his retirement on social media recently.

A few months back, Banks and Naomi, her tag team partner, reportedly walked out of WWE due to issues with the company's creative team. As a result, they were stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that The Boss and WWE wouldn't come to terms and put their issues aside:

"I don't think we'll see her back (...) So there's no bridge there, at all, across." (from 47:00 to 47:25)

WWE legend Booker T recently gave his take on Sasha Banks & Naomi walking out of the company

Booker T said their walkout felt a bit too personal:

"I ain’t thinking about friendships. I ain’t thinking about buddies. I ain’t thinking about walking out with nobody on the roster, okay? It’s just that simple. Looking at this for me, like I’ve looked at it for 31-plus years, it’s a job, man." Booker added: "You better look out for yourself. I can name my friends on two hands from this business, and most of them aren’t wrestlers. It’s gonna be the camera guy, referee, you know what I mean? (…) A couple of the wrestlers, but very few and far between that I had good friends."

Since Banks and Naomi's departure from WWE, the pair have been active on social media. Interestingly, The Boss was recently seen hanging out with former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

