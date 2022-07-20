"It’s a job" - WWE legend believes Sasha Banks and Naomi did not have their priorities straight during their walkout 

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on Sasha Banks and Naomi's controversial walk out of the company.

Just over two months ago, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions walked out of the arena prior to RAW going on the air. Many have attributed their departure due to their dismay at how they were booked as champions.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that Banks and Naomi's walkout seemed a bit too personal.

"I ain’t thinking about friendships. I ain’t thinking about buddies. I ain’t thinking about walking out with nobody on the roster, okay? It’s just that simple. Looking at this for me, like I’ve looked at it for 31-plus years, it’s a job, man." Booker added: "You better look out for yourself. I can name my friends on two hands from this business, and most of them aren’t wrestlers. It’s gonna be the camera guy, referee, you know what I mean?… A couple of the wrestlers, but very few and far between that I had good friends." H/T EWrestling News

Naomi and Banks have both been absent from WWE for over two months, and whilst Naomi's future is uncertain, it seems as though Sasha is done with WWE altogether.

Former WWE writer talks about Sasha Banks' post-wrestling career

Last week, it was reported that the former RAW Women's Champion would be making her first non-WWE appearance at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) on August 6 and 7 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Banks' appearance at the expo has sparked debate as her asking price for meet and greets is reportedly set at $30,000.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently took to Twitter and applauded Sasha for finding a way to make a living outside of the company.

"If @SashaBanksWWE can get what she's asking for on the Open Market---I Think That's AWESOME!!! Just another talented individual PROVING that there IS LIFE after @WWE. Why be at the Mercy of a Systematic Dictatorship when you can have the ABSOLUTE FREEDOM of being your own "Boss"." H/T Twitter

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso If @SashaBanksWWE can get what she's asking for on the Open Market---I Think That's AWESOME!!! Just another talented individual PROVING that there IS LIFE after @WWE . Why be at the Mercy of a Systematic Dictatorship when you can have the ABSOLUTE FREEDOM of being your own "Boss". If @SashaBanksWWE can get what she's asking for on the Open Market---I Think That's AWESOME!!! Just another talented individual PROVING that there IS LIFE after @WWE. Why be at the Mercy of a Systematic Dictatorship when you can have the ABSOLUTE FREEDOM of being your own "Boss". https://t.co/HmOkGqXyQQ

Sasha Banks was the third-most tweeted-about female athlete in 2021, and so the chance for her to capitalize on her popularity seems viable.

