Sasha Banks asking price for outside WWE appearances reportedly compare to several legends in the business

If you want Sasha Banks to appear at your convention, it's not going to be cheap.

The announcement that Banks would appear at C2E2 (Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo) this August in Chicago set the wrestling world on fire. This is typically an event that WWE has kept their talent out of due to the heavy yearly involvement from All Elite Wrestling. While C2E2 secured her for this event, it certainly wasn't cheap.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), Banks' asking price for a signing appearance is $30,000. An asking price that a promoter told Sapp was "exactly as expected" due to the fact that Banks left WWE on her own terms and will likely be in high demand for the foreseeable future.

As far as comparisons to other big wrestling talents not currently under WWE contract, a promoter has told SRS that her price was comparable to current All Elite Wrestling star Sting. The only talents that are reportedly more expensive to book right now are Hulk Hogan, Goldberg, Shawn Michaels, and Ric Flair.

Sasha Banks reportedly already has another convention lined up for this fall

Sasha Banks being announced for C2E2 was big news in the world of professional wrestling, but it doesn't appear that The Boss is done taking bookings like this for the foreseeable future.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Banks has "at least one potential wrestling convention lined up" for later this fall. Johnson stated that the booking is scheduled to be announced within the next few weeks.

With Banks continuing to take these outside bookings, it possibly lends further credence to the reports that WWE has released her from her contract.

While the world is uncertain about what's next for Sasha Banks when it comes to her career in the world of professional wrestling, it certainly seems that her chapter with WWE has closed for the time being. Regardless of where she ends up next, fans will be watching with great interest.

