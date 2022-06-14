AEW star Jade Cargill's stablemate reportedly injured

AEW star Red Velvet, a member of "The Baddies" stable led by TBS Champion Jade Cargill, was reportedly injured last week.

Following her feud with Britt Baker, Red Velvet aligned with Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan earlier this year as The Baddies. She was in action against her former friend Kris Statlander on the June 10th episode of AEW Rampage. In a grueling match, Statlander secured the pinfall after hitting the Big Bang Theory on Velvet.

As per Fightful Select, Velvet "may have been banged up" following her match on last week's Rampage in Independence, Missouri. She was reportedly carted around after the show. It’s still unknown what issues Velvet could be facing.

Red Velvet has been a vital feature for AEW since 2020. She was officially signed by Tony Khan in March 2021.

Red Velvet praised Jade Cargill for her drive and passion

Jade and Velvet were former rivals in AEW. They collided on Dynamite when Cargill teamed up with Shaquille O'Neal to take on Cody Rhodes and Velvet. The match ended with Cargill registering the win by pinning Velvet. The two also competed in a singles match in the TBS Championship Tournament.

Speaking with Captain's Corner earlier this year, Velvet admired Cargill's drive and passion for the industry:

"I think, fanwise, I think Jade is very underrated. I think, yes, she was brought up quickly and she started really quickly, but I have to say people underestimate her drive and her passion and her love for the business." (Read more here)

She further lavished praise on the reigning TBS Champion for being the hardest worker in the room:

"She might be new, but it’s growing and she’s one of the hardest workers in the room. Jade is at every practice, every practice. I don’t think she’s missed one since we started."

Jade Cargill has been the undefeated TBS Champion for a long time now. She is presently involved in a feud with Athena, who recently made her AEW debut. It will be interesting to see when the two will square off inside a squared circle.

