Jade Cargill sends one-word message to Saraya amid her AEW absence

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Mar 22, 2025 14:52 GMT
Saraya (Left) and Jade Cargill (Right) (Image via Saraya
Saraya (Left) and Jade Cargill (Right) (Image credits: Saraya's Instagram and WWE.com)

AEW star Saraya is a former Women's World Champion. She is one of the most popular names in the company and one of Tony Khan's biggest accusations in recent years. From 2011 to 2022 she was signed to WWE, where she was known as Paige.

Saraya has been absent from All Elite Wrestling programming for several months now. Reports suggest that she is busy with Hollywood projects. It is not known when she will make her return to the Jacksonville-based company. However, she is currently campaigning for the launch of her new book titled "Hell in Boots." The Anti-Diva recently posted a few pictures on her Instagram handle promoting the new release. Interestingly, current WWE Superstar Jade Cargill responded to these photos by sending a one-word message.

also-read-trending Trending
"Beautiful" said the former AEW TBS Champion.
Screenshot of Jade Cargill&#039;s comment. (Image credits: Saraya Instagram)
Screenshot of Jade Cargill's comment. (Image credits: Saraya Instagram)

Jade Cargill was signed to All Elite Wrestling from 2020 to 2023. She is currently one of WWE's biggest superstars.

AEW star Saraya's book will be released shortly

The Anti-Diva's new book "Hell in Boots" will be released within a week. In the photo series mentioned above, she revealed that the book can be pre-ordered. Furthermore, the former Paige expressed her excitement about everything new happening in her life.

"❤️‍🔥🚨6 days till my book release! 🚨❤️‍🔥 Preorder now! Link in my bio or to make it even easier go on Amazon and scoop up that bad boy up that way! There’s an audio option too for my bb’s that don’t like to read and wanna listen to the soothing sounds of my wacky accent that sounds like I smoked 3 packs of Marlboro reds! Love you and I’m so excited 😫😍 xx," read its caption

Saraya's last match in AEW took place on Dynamite #262 - Title Tuesday 2024. The fans are eagerly waiting to see the star return to the squared circle.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
