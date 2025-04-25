Jade Cargill sends a special message to Britt Baker amid her AEW absence

Britt Baker has not been seen on AEW TV for a while. Amid her absence, Jade Cargill has sent her a message.

Britt Baker was the first woman signed to AEW. She is considered to be one of the pillars of the company and was pivotal in building the women's division into what it is today. However, her booking hasn't been as remarkable over the past year. Additionally, she has been absent from TV since November 2024.

Recently, Baker celebrated her 34th birthday. She sent a heartwarming message to the fans. She also posted pictures from her recent trip to Joshua Tree.

"34!🎂Thankful for my friends and family both near and far. You all mean the world to me! 🫶🏻Took a little trip to Joshua Tree after an eventful (and exhausting) few days of wrestling fun in Vegas. There’s nothing better than the simplicity of a beautiful view. I’ll definitely be posting more, but here are some shots of my favorite spot I visited… Keys View. Also- keep swiping to see my birthday gift to myself.☺️🎈"

Jade Cargill also commented on her post, wishing the former AEW Women's World Champion for her birthday.

"Happy Birthday Britt!!"

Konnan made some serious claims against Britt Baker

Britt Baker has had her fair share of backstage issues in AEW. Last year, she was reportedly involved in a backstage spat with MJF. Additionally, after her match on the 13th November episode of Dynamite, Serena Deeb came out onto the entrance ramp. During her entrance, The Dentist insulted her on live TV by saying the words "nobody cares."

During a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, Konnan was asked about the possibility of Baker joining WWE. He replied that she would have to change her attitude to get picked up by the Stamford-based promotion.

"I don't know about Britt but Britt must definitely have to change her attitude. She had a really bad attitude backstage," said Konnan. [From 5:10 to 5:20]

It will be interesting to see when Baker will make her return to AEW TV.

