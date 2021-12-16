AEW's Jake Hager says former RAW tag team champions were supposed to be in The Inner Circle before re-signing with WWE

Jake Hager recently revealed that current IMPACT Wrestling stars Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson could have joined The Inner Circle if they had jumped over to AEW.

The Chris Jericho-led Inner Circle quickly became one of the most popular acts in AEW. It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that stars like Sammy Guevara wouldn't have gained ample spotlight if it wasn't for The Demo God recruiting in his faction. Similarly, Jericho brought Hager, Santana, and Ortiz into his fold at the time of formation. Though the group already seemed enlarged with these men, it looks like AEW pitched the idea of including a few more members.

While speaking during the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Jake Hager stated that had The Good Brother not re-signed with WWE, plans were in place for them to join The Inner Circle:

"I think what happened was Gallows and Anderson possibly were gonna be in the Inner Circle, but they re-signed, and so then I got bumped up, or I came into the picture," Jake Hager said.

Not too long ago, even Chris Jericho opened up about the idea of having Gallows and Anderson in his faction.

Though The Good Brothers decided to stay with Vince McMahon's promotion, it didn't turn out to be a fruitful decision. The former RAW tag team champions were released from their contracts, citing budget cuts last year.

But they were fortunate enough to have inked a deal with IMPACT Wrestling, where they once again gained prominence by becoming two-time tag team champions. On the flip side, both Gallows and Anderson utilized the forbidden door and made several appearances for AEW this year.

What's next for Inner Circle in AEW?

After overcoming top factions like The Pinnacle and The American Top Team, it looks like The Inner Circle members are exploring different directions in the AEW men's division.

It'll be interesting to see if AEW has big plans for the faction next year.

What do you make of Jake Hager's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

