Jake Hager sends a message ahead of match on AEW Dynamite

Jake Hager has taken to his social media to send a message to fellow Inner Circle teammates Santana and Ortiz ahead of their scheduled match on the February 16th edition of AEW Dynamite.

The cracks have been showing in the faction for some time now as leader of the group, Chris Jericho, has become increasingly frustrated about the relationship between Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston.

Kingston got the former IMPACT tag team champions to look for greener pastures and made them realize their careers might have been better off had they not joined The Inner Circle in 2019.

During an Inner Circle team meeting on the February 9th edition of Dynamite, Santana and Ortiz challenged Chris Jericho and Jake Hager to a tag team match to finally settle their differences in the ring, prompting Hager to post this message to his Twitter account.

The time for talk is over...

Hager has not been active in the ring for AEW since the Full Gear pay-per-view in November 2021, and has stayed far away from the civil war between Jericho, Ortiz and Santana. However, as Le Champion's muscle, he must fight the good fight and ensure that Santana and Ortiz know who they're dealing with this Wednesday on Dynamite.

Jake Hager has only 2 fights left on his Bellator MMA contract

Hager is currently 3-0 (1) in his MMA career with 1 no contest coming in October 2019. He defeated Brandon Calton by split decision at Bellator 250 in his last fight.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi I want to see this AEW vs. ATT storyline lead to Junior dos Santos vs. Jake Hager in a Bellator cage. Let’s do it. I want to see this AEW vs. ATT storyline lead to Junior dos Santos vs. Jake Hager in a Bellator cage. Let’s do it.

His MMA commitments have yet to slow his AEW career down. Will it be long before the muscle of The Inner Circle runs solo and goes for the AEW World Championship.

