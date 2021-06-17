Jake Hager sends a stern warning to AEW rival 

AEW star Jake Hager recently sent a message to his long-time rival Wardlow ahead of their match on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Hager and Wardlow will compete in the first-ever MMA Steel Cage match in AEW this Friday in what is sure to be a cracking contest between two of the promotion's best heavyweights.

The Inner Circle's Jake Hager laid down the challenge for the match on AEW Dynamite after Double or Nothing 2021. On the following week's episode, Wardlow accepted the challenge.

Hager warned The Pinnacle member recently on Twitter, saying that no one will come to his aid when both men battle it out on this week's show.

"No one is coming to save you..." tweeted Jack Hager.

Jake Hager will have an advantage heading into the match owing to his prior experience in Bellator MMA. However, Wardlow cannot be underestimated as he's proven time and again that he's one of the most dangerous and lethal men in AEW.

Plus, Wardlow already has a win over Hager at AEW New Year's Smash, and a win this week would assert his position as the most dominant big man in the company.

What else can we expect on this week's AEW Dynamite?

AEW's latest blockbuster signing, Andrade El Idolo, will sit down for an interview with Jim Ross on this week's Dynamite.

Brock Anderson, son of the legendary Arn Anderson, will make his in-ring debut in a tag team match. He will team up with Cody Rhodes to square off against The Factory's QT Marshall and Aaron Salow.

Apart from that, Darby Allin, after asking Sting to step away for a while, will compete in a handicap match against Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite.

Here's the updated card for the show:

MMA Steel Cage match - Jake Hager vs Wardlow Jim Ross interviews Andrade El Idolo Handicap match - Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page Penta, Eddie Kingston, & Frankie Kazarian vs. Matt Jackson & The Good Brothers Cody Rhodes & Brock Anderson vs. QT Marshall & Aaron Solow Orange Cassidy vs. Cezar Bononi

