Jake Hager breaks silence after Jericho Appreciation Society's big win on AEW Dynamite

Jake Hager recently took to Twitter to celebrate the Jericho Appreciation Society's recent win on AEW Dynamite.

The newly formed faction established themselves by attacking Eddie Kingston and Proud N Powerful. Since then, the team has called out Kingston and Santana & Ortiz while poking fun at their absence. The three eventually retaliated, which led to a bout at Dynamite, where the JAS was successful.

Jake Hager, who took part in the bout sporting new attire, praised his team and recognized the gravity of their victory:

Since the team cheated to pick up the victory, fans will see Jake Hager and the Jericho Appreciation Society face repercussions. Eddie Kingston & Proud N Powerful won't be done with the faction yet. Fans will have to stay tuned to see their next move.

Before their eventual clash on Dynamite, Jake Hager took to Twitter to poke fun at Eddie Kingston

In a social media post shortly after the JAS' initial attack on Kingston, Jake Hager poked fun at the New York native. Hager bashed Kingston's sweatpants and physique, expressing his scorn for the Mad King:

Jake Hager @RealJakeHager Wow you’re right Eddie I can barely tell you’re wearing male diapers under those ugly sweatpants, they sure can hold a lot of dung! #aewdynamite Wow you’re right Eddie I can barely tell you’re wearing male diapers under those ugly sweatpants, they sure can hold a lot of dung! #aewdynamite https://t.co/rEio7zaTzs

As the feud between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Kingston & Proud N Powerful continues, violence increases. The two factions might end up taking things outside of the squared circle.

Unfortunately for the New Yorkers, they're outnumbered by the JAS. Unless they somehow even the odds, they won't easily pull off a win over the opposing faction.

Edited by Abhinav Singh