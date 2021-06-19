Jake Hager wins the MMA Cage Fight on AEW Dynamite 

Jake Hager and Wardlow went to war today in the first-ever MMA Cage Fight on AEW Dynamite. The contest had no pinfalls, and the winner could be determined by either submission or referee stoppage.

Hager and Wardlow opened the episode, and it's safe to say that the two defied expectations to have a fun, back-and-forth fight. In the first of three, five-minute rounds, Hager and Wardlow were well-balanced, and it didn't seem like the former's prior experience in Bellator MMA intimidated The Pinnacle member.

An unexpected Superman Punch from Wardlow turned the tide in his favor. A weakened Hager struggled a little but somehow managed to sail through the remaining time in the first round on AEW Dynamite.

Heading into the second round, Wardlow was easily in the driver's seat. But it was here that Hager brought his wealth of experience into play and shifted the momentum. The Inner Circle member was crafty with his submission game and locked in the Arm Triangle on his opponent.

Despite Wardlow's resilience, he ultimately passed out, allowing Hager to emerge victorious on AEW Dynamite.

Chaos ensued after the Cage Fight on AEW Dynamite

After the match ended on AEW Dynamite, Shawn Spears ran into the cage and attacked Jake Hager. Soon enough, Chris Jericho and MJF also entered the structure to help their stablemates.

MJF tried to break Jericho's arm, but Dean Malenko showed up to save his WCW colleague. Giving no heed to his age, The Salt of The Earth laid down Malenko with a brutal blow.

Sammy Guevara showed up next on AEW Dynamite to even the odds. However, The Pinnacle quickly made their way out of the cage and escaped facing the wrath of The Spanish God.

