Jake Roberts believes former WWE star should have been AEW World Champion by now

Wrestling legend Jake "The Snake" Roberts opened up about a former WWE talent who he believes should have won the AEW World Champion by now.

The star in question is The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer, who Roberts has managed since his debut in the spring of 2020. Archer was brought in after a successful run with NJPW but is yet to win any championships in All Elite Wrestling.

During the latest episode of his podcast, "The Snake Pit," Jake stated that he doesn't know why Archer hasn't been the AEW World Champion by now but firmly believes he is capable of being the top guy.

"I don’t know why they haven’t jumped on that pony and let him run. It’s just what they’ve got in mind, man. He’s certainly capable of doing anything and everything. No doubt about that. I don’t know. I don’t know if they will. It’s not my place to stay." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Lance Archer has challenged for gold on several occasions since his AEW debut but has been defeated at every turn by the likes of Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, and Miro.

Lance Archer could be involved in a huge title match at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door

One belt that Lance Archer has won on AEW TV is the IWGP United States Championship, which he won from Jon Moxley in July 2021. Archer now has the chance to reclaim the title at one of the biggest wrestling events of the year: Forbidden Door.

On June 4th at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Dominion 6.4 event in Osaka, Japan, Archer will face Will Ospreay to determine the number one contender for the IWGP United States Championship, the winner will then go on to challenge the champion Kenny Omega at Forbidden Door.

Archer was part of a tournament that also featured Hiroshi Tanahashi and former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser. After overcoming the completion, he will now meet Ospreay in the finals.

Omega and Archer have only ever shared the ring once on camera and have never faced each other in a one-on-one capacity. However, Ospreay will be looking to beat The Murderhawk Monster as he hopes to avenge the loss he suffered at the hands of Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

