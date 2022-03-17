"I didn't play the office game very well" – AEW veteran Jake Roberts talks about his WWE stint

AEW veteran Jake Roberts shared his thoughts about his stellar and legendary WWE career, specifically corporate office stuff.

Jake Roberts was known to throw a snake named Damien on his opponents to intimidate them. His notable rivals were Randy Savage, The Undertaker, Rick Rude, and Andre The Giant.

In an episode of DDP Snake Pit, Roberts said he wasn't unable to play the "office games" well because he was an old-school guy. He wasn't tech-savvy either and admitted he had an addictive personality:

"I didn’t play the office game very well. I’m old school. I use about three things on this phone. That’s it. I’m not a tech guy and the reason being is I have an addictive personality."

The AEW veteran added that if he could get his hands on technology, he'd be hooked to it and would never stop using it:

"If I was to get into that, I'd do nothing but look at that all day long. They'd find me in a room shriveled up and dead because I get hooked on something and I don’t give it up."

Jake Roberts was jealous when he was with WWE

Jake Roberts admitted jealousy played a part in his WWE career. He thought once a wrestler made it into the office, it was all good. He added that if he made even a slight error in the office, he'd make everybody mad, calling it a "waste of energy."

"The other problem was jealousy. I didn’t know that you had play these games with the other people that are in there. I thought once you were in the office, you were okay. I found out if you took wrong seat in the limo, you’re going to piss somebody off. I hated it. I hated it. Such a waste of energy." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Jake Roberts made his AEW debut confronting Cody Rhodes on March 4, 2020. The following week, he introduced the debuting Lance Archer and, since then, has been beside The Murderhawk Monster.

