"I was surprised" - Jake the Snake Roberts details original AEW deal

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts has revealed the length of his original contract with AEW on the latest episode of Talk is Jericho.

Roberts initially made an appearance for All Elite Wrestling ahead of its All Out pay-per-view in 2019. The WWE Hall of Famer later signed with the promotion and debuted in a segment with Cody Rhodes in 2020. He has since acted as the manager and mouthpiece of Lance Archer.

Speaking with fellow WWE-turned-AEW star Chris Jericho, Roberts had high praise for his current employer and declared his desire to stay with the promotion:

“I am so fortunate that I worked hard to get sober, real hard, and it took several years to do it. But, I’ve been clean now for 11 years, and AEW has been so kind to me, been so good to me, and it’s like I get to live again, man. Hopefully, I will be here for a little while."

Roberts also disclosed that he had originally signed on for 10 appearances, but was offered an extension when that deal was up:

"Originally I came in for 10 days, for 10 shots, that was the deal. Then they asked me to stay for a year, which I was surprised. I don’t know about you man, but I don’t value myself high." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Jake and Lance Archer head into tonight's AEW Dynamite to stand opposite Wardlow at the behest of MJF. While Roberts was pleased at the sight of Friedman's payment, Archer interrupted his manager to declare his desire to fight Mr. Mayhem.

Jake Roberts enjoys AEW's competition with WWE

Jake "The Snake" Roberts initially made his name in WWE. He had two high-profile stints with the company between 1986-92 and 1996-97. During his initial run, Roberts created one of WWE's most iconic spectacles as he would lay the Burmese python named Damien on his fallen victims.

Roberts' tenure with WWE was also sprinkled with misfortune, as the legend never received the opportunities many fans thought he deserved. Jake has gone on record several times in the past to express his frustration with Vince McMahon and the WWE.

However, it would appear that his run with AEW is providing a sort of catharsis. Speaking with Chris Jericho, Jake reiterated his appreciation in being part of AEW and expressed his joy in taking the fight to his former company:

“I am so happy to be here, and to be a part of this,” Jake Roberts said. “I think this is the new way, the new world. It’s so good to be a part of something that’s kicking somebody’s a** that we don’t like, not you Hunter.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Roberts worked seven WrestleMania events in total, with his first six including clashes against fellow WWE legends The Honky Tonk Man and The Undertaker. Though he captured no titles in either of his WWE runs, Jake "The Snake" Roberts remains an icon of his era owing to his aura and body of work.

