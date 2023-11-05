Jake "the Snake" Roberts returns to form a new faction on AEW Collision

The latest episode of AEW Collision saw the formation of a new and terrifying alliance. Jake "The Snake" Roberts introduced The Righteous and said that they would now be a team alongside Lance Archer.

This happened after Darby Allin picked up a shocking victory over the towering Murderhawk Monster in miraculous circumstances.

Jake Roberts, who had earlier come out to help Archer during the match, got kicked out by the referee as he was looking to interfere in the match. That did not stop Darby from winning the match as he successfully pinned Archer.

After the match, Roberts came out and introduced Vincent and Dutch as a baffled Darby looked on. He then gave the microphone to Vincent, who proceeded to say that revenge is forever.

As Darby was keenly listening to what The Righteous had to say, he had his back turned on Archer, who then attacked him from behind. He hit Allin with the Blackout as his new friends were watching on with a sinister look from the top of the ramp.

With Darby pretty much involved with Sting in what is going to be his final few months in AEW, it will be interesting to see how this new rivalry takes shape.

