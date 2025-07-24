  • home icon
  Jake "The Snake" Roberts sends an emotional message after WWE legend Hulk Hogan's death

Jake "The Snake" Roberts sends an emotional message after WWE legend Hulk Hogan's death

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 24, 2025 17:49 GMT
Jake Roberts and Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan and Jake "The Snake" Roberts are WWE Hall of Famers (Image source: WWE.com)

Hulk Hogan passed away earlier today. Many current and former wrestling personalities have paid tributes to the icon. The latest to send an emotional message is WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake" Roberts.

Hulk Hogan is widely considered one of the most influential professional wrestlers of all time. He made a name for himself in the WWE in the '80s, where he was the promotion's biggest star. During his legendary career, The Hulkster won the WWE Championship six times. His first World Title reign in the company even lasted 1474 days, making it one of the longest reigns in WWE history. Hogan also competed for WCW, where he won the WCW World Title six times as well. Given his contributions to this business, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice.

Sadly, Hogan passed away today from a cardiac arrest. This news shocked the wrestling world, and tributes poured in for the wrestling legend. Jake "The Snake" Roberts also took to social media to pen a heartfelt message for The Hulkster.

"It’s hard to put into words what Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea meant to professional wrestling and entertainment. He may be gone, but his memory and legacy will live forever. RIP Hulkster," wrote Roberts.
Check out his tweet below:

It's sad to hear that a legend like Hogan has passed away. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
