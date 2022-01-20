"Jon Moxley is the man" - Former WWE rival sends a heartfelt message for the returning AEW star

James Ellsworth recently shared a message for Jon Moxley after the latter made his AEW return after a nearly-three month absence.

At this week's Dynamite, Mox opened the show in front of a roaring crowd who gave him a hero's welcome. The former AEW Champion delivered a short-but-impactful promo, thanking his fans for supporting him and laying down a challenge to anyone willing to step up to him.

As expected, Moxley's return sent Twitter into overdrive, with several fans and performers sending out their messages for him.

One among them was the AEW star's former WWE associate-turned rival, James Ellsworth. He tweeted that Jon Moxley was the "man" and added that he's happy to see him doing good.

Alongside the caption, Ellsworth also shared a throwback picture with Moxley from their days on WWE SmackDown in 2016-17. Check out the tweet below:

"#JonMoxley is the man. Glad to see he’s doing ok #AEWDynamite" tweeted James Ellsworth

Jon Moxley was on a hiatus from AEW

Back on October 27th edition of Dynamite, Mox had defeated Preston Vance to find a place in the World Title Eliminator Tournament's semi-finals. However, he later withdrew from the tournament after AEW boss Tony Khan announced Jon Moxley would be entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program.

Now that he has returned, fans can expect the former WWE Champion to build momentum ahead of Revolution 2022, which is less than two months away. Moxley is scheduled to wrestle his first AEW match since his hiatus on this week's Rampage, where he will square off against Ethan Page.

Apart from that, Mox will return to Game Changer Wrestling at The WRLD event on January 23th. The 36-year-old star would defend his GCW Championship against the veteran performer Homicide at the show.

The bout is expected to be a hard-hitting affair considering both stars are reputed brawlers.

Who do you see Jon Moxley competing against at AEW Revolution 2022? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

