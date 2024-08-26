Jamie Hayter breaks silence after shocking AEW return

Jamie Hayter has broken the silence following her return to AEW earlier tonight at All In pay-per-view after more than a year away from the promotion. She had a short message regarding what was next for her.

The 29-year-old made her return last night during the Zero Hour show as she confronted Saraya. This was her first appearance since she dropped the AEW Women's Championship 14 months ago at last year's edition of Double or Nothing. She exacted retribution against the leader of the group that took her out and made her return in front of her home country.

After her brief appearance at All In, Jamie Hayter was asked to comment on what fans could look forward to since she was back. She had a simple response, and that was, from now on, she would only let her actions do the talking.

"Do I have anything to tell the AEW fans? I got something for you. From now on, my actions are gonna do all the talking for me, how's that?" Hayter replied.

Jamie Hayter reportedly may not want to work with a certain AEW star anymore

Almost a couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Jamie Hayter may not work with a former ally of hers, as there were reportedly personal issues between the two of them. This was Britt Baker.

The two were aligned before her hiatus from the promotion, as they were in a feud with The Outcasts. However, as reported by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp during a recent edition of Q&A Session, the two stars may have burned bridges with one another already.

"I don't know if there will be any integration with Britt Baker. I feel like that ship has sailed interpersonally for those two," Sapp said.

This may be the explanation why they were both booked for separate segments last night at All In, and it remains to be seen whether this will continue now that Jamie Hayter is officially back and looking to take over the women's division once more.

