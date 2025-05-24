Jamie Hayter lashes out at body shamers ahead of huge match at AEW Double or Nothing

Jamie Hayter is climbing her way back to the top of AEW, but she's faced plenty of obstacles so far. From mixed reactions to her new look to the constant scraps with Mercedes Mone, her road to Double or Nothing has been anything but easy.

The former AEW Women's World Champion was out of action for more than a year after suffering an injury, but she'll have another shot at the top title if she can defeat Mone in the Owen Hart Cup final at Double or Nothing this weekend. Now, she's opening up on her current physique heading into the match.

Speaking to Cameron Hawkins for Uncrowned on Yahoo! Sports, Jamie Hayter revealed that she liked her current size and preferred to have a little meat on her bones:

"I like to have a bit of meat on my bones, to be honest. I like to be a bit more stockier. I don't really care about having abs so much. I just like to be a bit big. As big as I physically can," said Hayter.

She also struck back at naysayers, declaring that she would let her wrestling do the talking.

"That's the wonderful thing about wrestling, isn't it?" she said. "It really is for anybody. I don't really think it necessarily matters your body size or shape. I think if you can go in the ring, you go in the ring. Let that do the speaking for you. There'll be plenty of naysayers that will be like, ‘Well, I actually think this about this body type, or I don't think they should look like this and that.’ But it's just like, ‘Well, f*** them.’ That's what I say. Let your in-ring do the talking."

Jamie Hayter says she has more at stake than Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone has been flying high as the TBS Champion, but her undefeated streak could come to an end at Double or Nothing this Sunday. Her opponent, Jamie Hayter, thinks she has more at stake than The CEO.

In the same interview with Cameron Hawkins, the former AEW Women's World Champion discussed her hiatus and comeback, calling the Owen Hart Cup final her biggest opportunity since her return:

"I think I have more at stake than Mercedes does. I haven't really done anything [since I came back]. This is the first thing I've done of note, and I've been back since August 2024. Hey, that's just how it goes. But this is my opportunity to really show people, maybe I look a little bit different or whatever, but I'm still the same person in the ring. I'm still aggressive. I can still go."

The winner of the match tomorrow night will go on to face "Timeless" Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship at All In Texas on July 12. Whether Jamie Hayter can reclaim the company's top prize remains to be seen.

