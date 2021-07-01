Japanese legend wants to face AEW star Jon Moxley in a violent deathmatch 

Japanese wrestling legend Atsushi Onita recently revealed that he's open to square off against AEW star Jon Moxley in a dream deathmatch. For the unversed, Atsushi Onita is considered by many to be the pioneer of deathmatch wrestling, popularizing the violent style in the mid-90s.

He created his promotion, Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling, where he sold out many shows, thanks to his star power. Jon Moxley is a fan of Onita, even paying homage to the Japanese legend by using his theme song "Wild Things" for his entrance.

For those that don’t know, Jon Moxley’s “Wild Thing” entrance was paying tribute to Japanese Legend Atsushi Onita. If you can’t tell Moxley’s character was directly inspired by him. pic.twitter.com/d2jXGcN62g — tracy (@HEELTracy) May 13, 2021

In an interview with Fanbyte, Atsushi Onita first thanked the AEW star for using his theme music. The Japanese star further said that he believes Moxley has the spirit of a JADO, someone with a liking for evil, and stated they might stand across from each other in the ring someday for a legitimate dream match.

"Jon Moxley uses my theme music? Thank you, Moxley. I think if he has a spirit of JADO (evil ways), we might stand in the same ring some day. It would be interesting, wouldn’t it?" said Onita

Jon Moxley can be credited with reviving deathmatch wrestling in the mainstream. His pair of matches with Kenny Omega at Fyter Fest 2019 and AEW Revolution 2021 received acclaim from fans and critics alike. However, there's still a long way to go before this style of wrestling is accepted by a wide section of fans.

Jon Moxley is currently on paternity leave from AEW

Jon Moxley and his wife, Renee Paquette, recently welcomed their baby daughter, Nora, into their world. Since then, Moxley has been enjoying a well-deserved break from wrestling and is spending quality time with his family.

Moxley last performed at AEW Revolution 2021, where he teamed up with Eddie Kingston to challenge AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks in a losing cause. Though there's no clarity regarding his exact return date, fans can expect him to be back sometime later in the year.

