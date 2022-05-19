Former WWE star seemingly fires shots at CM Punk for wearing a pro-abortion T-shirt on this week's AEW Dynamite

Jaxson Ryker is seemingly unhappy with CM Punk wearing a pro-abortion T-shirt on this week's Dynamite, prompting him to blast the AEW star on Twitter.

Punk made his presence felt on the show by appearing in the commentary box during Hangman Page's match with Konosuke Takeshita. After Page won the terrific bout, The Second City Saint confronted the AEW Champion. However, fans are talking more about CM Punk's T-shirt, where he took a clear-cut stance in favor of abortion, which is currently a heated topic of discussion.

While most netizens lauded Punk for voicing his opinion on live TV, some fans have also taken an issue, including Jaxson Ryker. The former RAW Superstar took to Twitter during AEW Dynamite and slammed The Straight Edge Superstar without directly namedropping him in his tweet.

Ryker tweeted that abortion was taking away a child's rights, which he argued directly contradicted the message on Punk's T-shirt, which read abortion rights were "human rights." Check out the former WWE star's tweet below:

"How is wearing an “Abortion rights are human rights” shirt on live tv stand for Human rights? Aborting a baby is taking away that living breathing child’s rights. Truly sad. That baby has rights. It’s a human. Jesus change hearts. Jesus we need you." tweeted Jaxson Ryker

You can check out the full results of this week's AEW Dynamite here.

This isn't the first time CM Punk has shown his support for abortion rights.

Even at an AEW show in Texas late last year, CM Punk had expressed his support for abortion rights by wearing a T-shirt on live TV. Fans on social media were quick to take note of this, and expectedly, it resulted in some fans supporting The Second City Saint's stance, while some criticized him.

Aaron Rupar @atrupar CM Punk wore a pro-choice shirt to the ring last night during a show in Texas CM Punk wore a pro-choice shirt to the ring last night during a show in Texas https://t.co/krn3oLDifG

CM Punk is scheduled to wrestle his first title match in AEW at Double or Nothing 2022, where he would challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Title. The bout is expected to be the main event of the pay-per-view.

Fans would have to wait and watch if The Second City Saint goes on to best Hangman Page and win gold at the May 29th show.

