"Sitting somewhere else wasting away" - Five-time champion on where he believes Adam Cole would be without him

New IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White suggested Adam Cole would have been "wasting away" if it weren't for him, following his title win at Dominion.

The Switchblade defeated Kazuchika Okada in the main event of the NJPW show. In doing so, he won his fifth singles title in the promotion and became a Grand Slam Champion. He also spoiled Hangman Page's plans to challenge Okada for the title and fulfilled Adam Cole's AEW Dynamite prediction.

White namedropped his ally during Dominion's press conference, after claiming that AEW's best moments and Hangman's meteoric rise wouldn't have been possible without him.

In the last of his bold claims, he alluded to Adam Cole's run in WWE, saying that the AEW star would be "sitting somewhere else wasting away" if not for him.

"They would still be here [gestures to Bullet Club] 'coz they were here before but you motherf------ were nothing before that's why you had to run off because without me, there's also no, maybe there's no Adam Cole 'baybay' he'd still be sitting somewhere else wasting away. So AEW fans, wrestlers, all of you you are welcome."

Cole and Jay White forged their alliance earlier in the year, harkening back to Cole's own time with the Bullet Club stable White leads. The New Japan star defeated Trent Beretta in his in-ring debut on AEW Rampage.

Jay White also congratulated Adam Cole on his Owen Hart Foundation Tournament win

In the same press conference, the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion also celebrated Cole's victory in the Owen Hart Cup.

"Adam [Cole], congratulations on the Owen Hart Invitational Championship buddy, very proud of you," said White.

Cole defeated New Japan star Tomohiro Ishii, Dax Harwood, Jeff Hardy, and Samoa Joe to win the tournament. This final victory gave him his first accolade in the promotion since his debut at All Out in 2021.

The aftermath of Dominion will likely continue on this week's Dynamite, and it will be interesting to see how Cole and Hangman Page react to the title change ahead of Forbidden Door.

