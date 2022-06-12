"You had to run off" - 2-time World Champion calls out AEW star Hangman Page

Jay White recently fired shots at AEW star Hangman Page after capturing the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Dominion 2022.

The Switchblade battled it out with Kazuchika Okada in the epic-length main event match, which ended with White shockingly dethroning The Rainmaker. The result has opened up endless possibilities of dream clashes for the upcoming show, AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, on June 26th.

Sam Seddon-Davies (moonsaultshaker) @samsd58



If this is the match for



#njdominion One of Jay White's best promos was in his feud against Hangman Page in 2018.If this is the match for #ForbiddenDoor just know we're in for a barn burner of a match but great build too! One of Jay White's best promos was in his feud against Hangman Page in 2018.If this is the match for #ForbiddenDoor just know we're in for a barn burner of a match but great build too!#njdominion https://t.co/T0wiqmMnII

During the press conference following the show, Jay White blasted The Anxious Millenial Cowboy for running away from NJPW to join Tony Khan's company alongside his friends. The 29-year claimed that the former AEW World Champion left the Japanese promotion because he knew he couldn't "shine" there.

Jay White also pointed out that he has defeated Hangman Page both times they met inside the squared circle and that his streak would never end.

"That goes to you as well Hangman. You think you're the sh-- now because you had to run off, have your friends create a new company for you so you could shine there 'coz you couldn't f------ shine here. Want me to remind you, singles action, 2-0 to the motherf------- Switchblade and that zero is never gonna change. Never." said Jay White

AEW and NJPW fans would be looking forward to seeing how Hangman Page reacts to White's recent comments.

Hangman Page has set his sights on winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page competed in a match against NJPW star David Finlay, which he won after some fun-and-forth action. In a promo following the bout, The Anxious Millenial Cowboy challenged the then IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada.

Moreover, Adam Cole, who was present in the commentary box, also expressed his desire to chase the NJPW gold, saying he was more deserving of it than Page. Now that not The Rainmaker but Jay White is the champion, the dynamic has drastically shifted heading into the June 26th show.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists For Forbidden Door, the AEW title match (Moxley vs Tanahashi or Goto) will headline.



For the IWGP title match, Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White winner looks to be defending in a three-way vs Adam Page and Adam Cole.



- WON For Forbidden Door, the AEW title match (Moxley vs Tanahashi or Goto) will headline. For the IWGP title match, Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White winner looks to be defending in a three-way vs Adam Page and Adam Cole.- WON https://t.co/7RzUv7etTo

While Page could still challenge White, Cole, who was allied with the NJPW star on AEW TV, finds himself in a sour spot. Fans could get some clarity over the IWGP World Heavyweight Title contender situation in the coming days.

