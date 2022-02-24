Jay White breaks silence after betraying Bullet Club OGs, recruiting two former WWE Superstars

Jay White recently betrayed Bullet Club OGs Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa at IMPACT No Surrender. In the aftermath of the major Bullet Club betrayal, White took to social media to comment on his actions.

At No Surrender, Tonga & Loa challenged The Good Brothers for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships. The Guerrillas of Destiny failed to end Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows' title reign, courtesy of White's interference.

Taking to Instagram, White declared himself the catalyst of professional wrestling. Switchblade also posted a clip of him hitting the Blade Runner on Tama Tonga:

White's recruitment of Anderson & Gallows meant that The Good Brothers made their way back into the Bullet Club for the first time since 2016 when they left New Japan Pro Wrestling for WWE.

The faction currently consists of members across the US and Japan. The US version consists of White, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, and Chris Bey, with El Phantasmo, Hikuleo, and others making sporadic appearances.

The Japanese version of the Bullet Club consists of Bad Luck Fale as the only remaining faction OG, Chase Owens, Taiji Ishimori, Gedo, Jado, and House of Torture members Evil, Sho, Dick Togo, and Yujiro Takahashi.

Jay White has been making big moves all across the US, including AEW

Jay White has been making big moves in AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, and NJPW STRONG, in the US. Switchblade has been a constant on NJPW STRONG, where he has faced several top names, courtesy of White's open challenge.

On IMPACT Wrestling, White has previously confronted The Good Brothers and Kenny Omega before recruiting Chris Bey into the Bullet Club. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion sent shockwaves around the pro wrestling industry with his latest move in IMPACT.

On AEW, White attacked former CHAOS stablemate Trent Berretta before interacting with Elite members Adam Cole and The Young Bucks. White went on to beat Trent in a singles match in his AEW debut.

