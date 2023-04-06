Jay White breaks silence on officially signing with AEW

Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White has broken his silence on officially signing with All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan recently announced that a top free agent had officially joined the promotion.

The wrestling world was left stunned when White appeared on AEW Dynamite. He came to the aid of his Bullet Club brother Juice Robinson, who was scheduled to wrestle Ricky Starks. However, before the match could take place, Robinson attacked Starks.

White wasted no time in running in to help his comrade. After the attack, he took to Twitter to break his silence on officially joining AEW. He retweeted Tony Khan's tweet announcing his arrival.

"#SwitchbladeEra x #AEW", White tweeted.

The signing of White is a massive coup for AEW, as he is considered one of the best in-ring performers in the world. With his signing, AEW has further established itself as a top wrestling promotion and is set to provide fans with even more exciting matches and storylines.

Triple H was reportedly confident about signing Jay White to WWE

White left the Japanese promotion earlier this year, sparking rumors of interest from both WWE and AEW.

According to a report by WrestleVotes, WWE and its Chief Content Officer Triple H were confident about securing White as long as he did not appear on AEW programming.

"I heard recently from a source that the longer that Jay White doesn't show up in Jacksonville, the more confident WWE is."

Dave Pierson @TheMilfot8 Huge fumble by WWE for letting this happen. Big fan of Jay White and should be a great pick up for #AEW Huge fumble by WWE for letting this happen. Big fan of Jay White and should be a great pick up for #AEW https://t.co/I1I3Z1N55H

However, White made a surprise appearance on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, dashing WWE's hopes of signing the 30-year-old wrestler.

