Jay White and Will Ospreay to return for historic G1 Climax 32, multiple former WWE stars confirmed to participate

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has confirmed the lineup for this year's historic G1 Climax 32, featuring the return of Jay White and Will Ospreay.

Alongside the two top stars, reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada is also set to participate. Other notable superstars include the likes of Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito, Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, and others.

The newest participants for this year's G1 Climax are Tom Lawlor, Aaron Henare, David Finlay, El Phantasmo, and former WWE star JONAH.

Here's the full lineup for this year's G1 Climax 32:

Kazuchika Okada

Tama Tonga

Hiroshi Tanahashi

Tom Lawlor

JONAH

YOSHI-HASHI

Hirooki Goto

Toru Yano

Tomohiro Ishii

Jeff Cobb

Great-O-Khan

Will Ospreay

Aaron Henare

Shingo Takagi

SANADA

Tetsuya Naito

Jay White

EVIL

KENTA

Yujiro Takahashi

Bad Luck Fale

Chase Owens

Juice Robinson

Taichi

ZSJ

Lance Archer

David Finlay

El Phantasmo

As noted, this year's G1 Climax will feature former NJPW star and current AEW star Lance Archer. He is a former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion and is no stranger to Japanese wrestling.

The Bullet Club will also feature eight superstars, including former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Phantasmo.

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



njpw1972.com/122903



#njpw For the first time since 2000, and in the biggest G1 in history, four blocks of seven wrestlers in #g132 ! The top point scorers in each block will meet in semifinals and finals in the Nippon Budokan in August!

Jay White and Will Ospreay will return to this year's G1 Climax

This year's G1 Climax is regarded as the biggest G1 in history, with four blocks of seven wrestlers. NJPW has confirmed that the top point scorers from each block will meet in the semi-finals and eventually compete in the final at the Nippon Budokan in August.

The tournament will also feature Jay White and Will Ospreay's return after missing out on last year's G1 Climax 31.

One notable absentee from this year's G1 Climax is Kota Ibushi. The Golden Star competed in last year's final against Kazuchika Okada, in a match which unfortunately ended via a referee stoppage, as Ibushi suffered an injury midway through the match.

However, The Rainmaker will hope to win the G1 Climax on back-to-back occasions. As of this writing, he is only a few minutes away from defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Title against Switchblade.

