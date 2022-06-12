×
Jay White and Will Ospreay to return for historic G1 Climax 32, multiple former WWE stars confirmed to participate

Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, and Will Ospreay will compete in this year's G1 Climax.
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 12, 2022 01:22 PM IST

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has confirmed the lineup for this year's historic G1 Climax 32, featuring the return of Jay White and Will Ospreay.

Alongside the two top stars, reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada is also set to participate. Other notable superstars include the likes of Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito, Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, and others.

The newest participants for this year's G1 Climax are Tom Lawlor, Aaron Henare, David Finlay, El Phantasmo, and former WWE star JONAH.

Here's the full lineup for this year's G1 Climax 32:

  • Kazuchika Okada
  • Tama Tonga
  • Hiroshi Tanahashi
  • Tom Lawlor
  • JONAH
  • YOSHI-HASHI
  • Hirooki Goto
  • Toru Yano
  • Tomohiro Ishii
  • Jeff Cobb
  • Great-O-Khan
  • Will Ospreay
  • Aaron Henare
  • Shingo Takagi
  • SANADA
  • Tetsuya Naito
  • Jay White
  • EVIL
  • KENTA
  • Yujiro Takahashi
  • Bad Luck Fale
  • Chase Owens
  • Juice Robinson
  • Taichi
  • ZSJ
  • Lance Archer
  • David Finlay
  • El Phantasmo
As noted, this year's G1 Climax will feature former NJPW star and current AEW star Lance Archer. He is a former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion and is no stranger to Japanese wrestling.

The Bullet Club will also feature eight superstars, including former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Phantasmo.

Jay White and Will Ospreay will return to this year's G1 Climax

This year's G1 Climax is regarded as the biggest G1 in history, with four blocks of seven wrestlers. NJPW has confirmed that the top point scorers from each block will meet in the semi-finals and eventually compete in the final at the Nippon Budokan in August.

The tournament will also feature Jay White and Will Ospreay's return after missing out on last year's G1 Climax 31.

One notable absentee from this year's G1 Climax is Kota Ibushi. The Golden Star competed in last year's final against Kazuchika Okada, in a match which unfortunately ended via a referee stoppage, as Ibushi suffered an injury midway through the match.

However, The Rainmaker will hope to win the G1 Climax on back-to-back occasions. As of this writing, he is only a few minutes away from defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Title against Switchblade.

