JBL knows AEW is disappointed after recent show, notes Tony Khan has started following a WWE model

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield recently spoke about the AEW Grand Slam event and noted how Tony Khan has made a slight change. Grand Slam took place in Brisbane, Australia.

Ad

All Elite Wrestling made its first trip to Australia and had a successful Grand Slam show. The event was initially set to take place at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. However, due to low ticket sales, AEW moved it to the Brisbane Entertainment Centre. Despite that, Grand Slam proved to be a huge success. Tony Khan also announced that they will be returning to Australia in 2026.

Speaking on his Something To Wrestle podcast, JBL shared his thoughts on Grand Slam. He didn't watch it live but caught up with it through social media and heaped praise on the promotion for still having a successful show after moving from a stadium and putting up fewer matches, something WWE has done with all of their recent premium live events.

Ad

Trending

"I caught the social media stuff of it. I rarely watch full pay-per-views, full shows, I catch a lot of social media clips and that's why I keep up with it. It looked like it was a great show, I know they're disappointed because they went from a stadium down to an arena, but you're still selling something out that's pretty big and you're still putting a lot of people in there with fewer matches which I think is a key." [H/T:WrestlingInc]

Ad

Ad

Konnan on Tony Khan getting booed at AEW Grand Slam

At Grand Slam Australia, Tony Khan came out to address the Brisbane crowd. The CEO of the promotion was booed by the Brisbane audience before he announced AEW's return to Australia in 2026.

In a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan spoke about Khan getting booed and noted how it wasn't the first time it happened. He claimed fans don't like Tony Khan but do take an interest in All Elite Wrestling's product

Ad

"Tony Khan comes out, he gets booed, it's not the first time we've seen it. It's incredible that he talks about the sickos and all these people that ... followers and all that ... they don't like him, they might like the product but they don't like him. I think they have read enough to know that the guy is pretty clueless." [1:56-2:15]

It will be interesting to see what exciting things Khan has in store for the fans in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback